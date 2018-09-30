Class 9 student kills herself after alleged gangrape in Bengal

A Class 9 student killed herself a day after she was allegedly gang-raped by three men on her way back home from school, police said.

The police have arrested one of the rape accused while the other two are absconding.

According to an officer at Kultali police station, the 14-year-old was abducted by three men on Friday evening when she was returning home from school. She was taken to a deserted place where the three allegedly took turns to rape her, police said.

The girl was in an unconscious state when she was dumped in front of her maternal grandfather’s house late on Friday night, police officials familiar with the matter said on the condition of anonymity.

The girl’s parents said that on Saturday she consumed pesticides when her grandfather had gone out of the house.

The girl was taken to the Kultali block hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her family lodged a complaint at Kultali police station on Saturday. “The post-mortem has been conducted and we are waiting for the report. Meanwhile, search is on for the other two accused,” said a police officer requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Baruipur superintendent of police Arijit Sinha could not be reached for comments.

“The culprits must receive exemplary punishment,” demanded Jaykrishna Haldar, former MLA of Kultali and a leader of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 23:18 IST