Clean Ganga activist, on fast since June, dies in Rishikesh

Environmentalist GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast since June 22 demanding river Ganga be cleaned, died in Rishikesh on Thursday, ANI reported

Agarwal, 87, was on a fast-unto-death since Jan 15.

A former Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) professor, Agarwal was unhappy over unsatisfactory and ineffective efforts at cleaning the Ganga.

Besides, Agarwal was against ongoing construction of dams/barrages/tunnels on Ganga which he said would totally destroy the natural flow and quality of the river water.

Agarwal had served as secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board, the country’s premier anti-pollution body, and helped put together environmental legislation in India.

