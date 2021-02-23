Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail
Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case, was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday night after a city court granted her bail.
“Disha was released after jail authorities completed all formalities regarding her release,” official said.
Earlier in the day, a city court granted bail to 22-year-old Ravi, terming the evidence produced by police as “scanty and sketchy”.
Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on February 13.
The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".
'Take Covid vaccine or else…', Odisha warns healthcare and frontline workers
The government warned healthcare and frontline workers who are reluctant to take the vaccine that their privileges would be taken away if they do not comply with the vaccination drive.
Assam militant wanted for multiple killings returns from Myanmar to surrender
Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 other militants belonging to five rebel groups surrendered in front of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function in Guwahati.
India's hasn't changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions
India will continue to closely watch China's next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
MoD clears defence buys worth ₹13,700 cr, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks
The order for the tanks could be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year, with five tanks to be delivered within 30 months of the signing of the contract.
