Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India, intensify floods: Study
Future climate change will cause an uneven shifting of the tropical rain belt -- a narrow band of heavy precipitation near the Earth's equator -- leading to increased flooding in parts of India, a new study warns.
The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, examined computer simulations from 27 state-of-the-art climate models, and measured the tropical rain belt's response to a future scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise through the end of the current century.
According to the research, a northward shift of the tropical rain belt over the eastern Africa and the Indian Ocean could result in "intensified flooding in southern India," and may impact global biodiversity and food security by 2100.
The scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Irvine in the US, said this "sweeping shift" of the rain belt was disguised in previous studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change.
However, they said climate change caused the atmosphere to heat up by different amounts over Asia and the North Atlantic Ocean.
The current study highlighted the drastic alterations to come over future decades in India by isolating the response in the Eastern and Western Hemisphere zones.
"In Asia, projected reductions in aerosol emissions, glacier melting in the Himalayas and loss of snow cover in northern areas brought on by climate change will cause the atmosphere to heat up faster than in other regions," said study co-author James Randerson from UC Irvine.
"We know that the rain belt shifts toward this heating, and that its northward movement in the Eastern Hemisphere is consistent with these expected impacts of climate change," Randerson said.
According to the scientists, the study combined the engineering approach of system's thinking with data analytics and climate science to reveal subtle manifestations of global warming on regional rainfall extremes.
"The complexity of the Earth system is daunting, with dependencies and feedback loops across many processes and scales," said Efi Foufoula-Georgiou, another co-author of the study from UCI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover ₹2.04 cr from Delhi hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna
- This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start Covid-19 vaccine exports as soon as this week: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employees protest at Trivandrum airport against takeover by Adani Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green bonus, special Ayush zone in Uttarakhand’s wish list for Union Budget
- Uttarakhand's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said green bonus was a major demand of the state for conserving about 71% of its total area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Past views by members cannot be ground to discredit a committee': SC
- The CJI was candid to admit that those appointed to a committee were free to express their views on the subject on which they have been called to consider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar
- The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox