e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Human trial in Chinese vaccine shows promise

Human trial in Chinese vaccine shows promise

india Updated: May 23, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi A vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), developed by researchers at China’s CanSino Biologics was found to be safe and effective in its first test on humans, becoming the latest trial that raises hope for an early candidate that could help make people immune to the viral pandemic.

The result of CanSino’s Phase 1 trial, reported in The Lancet on Friday, is the first to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. The other experimental vaccines that have shown to work – Moderna’s and Oxford University’s -- are yet to be peer reviewed and complete data regarding their trials are unavailable.

The Chinese researchers reported that their experimental vaccine produced neutralising antibodies – the type of immune cells that kill infected cells -- and the rapid immune responses crucial for the body to mount its varied counter-attack. The trials were carried out with 108 healthy participants from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, who were never infected by the Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes Covid-19.

“We found that the Ad5 vectored Covid-19 vaccine is tolerable and immunogenic in healthy adults... (it triggered) responses against Sars-CoV-2 (that) peaked at day 28 post-vaccination, and rapid, specific T-cell responses were noted from day 14 after one shot of the vaccine,” the researchers said in the paper.

One of the authors described the results as an important milestone. “The trial demonstrates the vaccine produces virus-specific antibodies and T cells in 14 days, making it a potential candidate for further investigation,” said professor Wei Chen from the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology in Beijing in a statement, news agency AFP reported.

“However ... the ability to trigger these immune responses does not necessarily indicate that the vaccine will protect humans from Covid-19,” the researcher said, adding that there was still a long way to go before “the vaccine is available to all”.

The results are based on antibody and immune cell concentrations seen within 28 days of the vaccine being given to the participants in a low, medium or a high dose. The ones given the high dose had the strongest immune response but also suffered from the most side-effects, such as high fever, fatigue and headache.

There are more than 100 vaccines in development worldwide, with at least eight having started or set to start clinical trials in humans where they are judged for how safe and effective they are. These trials will also determine which platform – the way a vaccine will train the body – works best.

CanSino’s candidate uses an inactivated adenovirus – one of the viruses that cause the common cold -- to deliver DNA into human cells, prompting them to produce a key protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. This is meant to train the immune system into recognising the virus.

Moderna’s vaccine works by a code, called a messenger RNA, to prompt the body into making the same protein, the S spike protein that the Sars-Cov-2 virus uses to infect a person.

Researchers say both technologies are quickly scalable for mass development but aren’t as proven as traditional vaccines.

Clinical trials usually involve three or more phases, in which the tests are first carried out on healthy people, before being widened and randomised to rule out any externalities that could influence the findings.

In the case of the CanSino candidate, the trial has now entered the second phase. Inclusion of the people above the age of 60 and how they react to the vaccine will be crucial, the researchers noted. “In this trial, no participants were older than 60 years and only 16% were older than 50 years, providing limited information on the capability of generating a potent response in the older population. Since age has also been identified as an independent risk factor… there is a possibility that an even lower immune response might be found in the older population,” the authors warned.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In