Close schools for summer vacation immediately, says Delhi govt amid heatwave

The Delhi government on Monday directed private and government-aided schools that have not closed for summer vacations despite the heatwave to do so with immediate effect, PTI reported. School students on a hot summer day in the Maujpur area in New Delhi on May 6, 2024. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

In a circular, the Directorate of Education said all the schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year. However, it has been noticed that some schools are still open.

"...all the govt. schools are closed wef 11.05.24. However, it has been observed that some of the govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves.

"Therefore, all the heads of govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect," the government said, according to PTI.

A severe heatwave has gripped Delhi and neighbouring NCR in the last few days, with Najafgarh in southwest Delhi reaching a sweltering 47.8 degrees Celsius -- the highest in the country so far this season.

On Sunday the average temperature of the city was recorded at 44.4 degrees, Saturday's temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heatwave conditions in other areas, issuing a red alert for the next five days.

A red warning implies that local agencies must act to prevent extreme heat-related emergencies.

“A gradual rise by about 2-3°C in maximum temperatures is very likely over many parts of northwest and central India in the next 5 days,” the IMD has forecast.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, said that the current heatwave situation will prevail for the next week.

“Generally, May is considered the hottest month. If there is no rainfall activity in North India, then the temperature normally crosses 45 degrees Celsius,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It is forecast that this situation will prevail for the next week. This scenario will continue for the next 5 days in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. We have issued a red alert. A heatwave situation will exist in UP for the next 3-4 days. Heatwaves will also prevail in North MP. We have issued an orange alert for the region." he added.