Closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement: US
The US has said it is closely following reports of troop disengagement between India and China and continues to monitor the situation.
The remarks by the State Department on Monday came as the armies of India and China began disengagement of troops locked in over eight-month-long standoff in eastern Ladakh.
Both countries have reached a mutual agreement for disengagement of troops from the most contentious area of North and South Pangong Lake.
Also Read | Anti-India propaganda continues online in China
“We are closely following reports of troop disengagement. We welcome the ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
“We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation closely as both sides work towards a peaceful resolution,” he said, responding to questions on reports of disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from Pangong lake area of Ladakh.
Also Read | India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in non-friction points
The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry even as the two sides continued military and diplomatic talks.
Military commanders of both the armies held the 10th round of talks on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on February 20.
A joint statement issued at the end of a lengthy round of talks said the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area, noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.
“We're continuing to monitor the situation. We certainly welcome the reports of de-escalation and we're closely following those initial reports of troop disengagement,” Price said.
The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat municipal election Results 2021 live updates: Counting to begin at 9 am
Court asks Uttarakhand government to submit details of Mahakumbh preparations
- One million visitors are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on routine days while about five million are expected for Shahi Snaans (royal baths)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain, thunderstorm to impact western Himalayas for next 3-4 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement: US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh to strengthen border checks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine tracker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy
- Scientists, Indian military personnel, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and disaster management personnel and experts analysed the lake including its depth before widening its mouth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Covid-19 taught us about state of our prisons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US tops 500,000
- The overall coronavirus tally in India stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities.
Karate association secy held for forgery to avail govt privileges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another thin majority, another defeat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even pop stars concerned over farmers’ plight, but not central govt, says Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn may not stake claim, Cong sets eyes on elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear if CBI can probe coal scam case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox