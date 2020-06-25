Clubs, malls, restaurants will open in Chhattisgarh from Friday

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:29 IST

Chhattisgarh government issued orders to reopen clubs, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels from Friday and permitted passenger buses to operate within the state.

An order issued on Thursday evening further states that cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatre, bar, auditorium and assembly halls will remain shut.

Secretary, general administration department, Kamalpreet Singh said all these places will have to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and maintain social distancing guidelines.

“The buses can stop only at specified stops and the driver, assistant driver and all passengers must wear a mask each. Social distancing has to be maintained while boarding and de-boarding. The operator has to regularly sanitise the bus,” the order stated.

The order further said that during travel, passengers and crew cannot consume betel (paan), gutkha, tobacco or smoke, they cannot spit either.

“The operators will keep a record of the driver and co-driver daily and the record of passengers travelling from the starting point to their destination should be maintained,” said the order.

In another order issued by Singh, it is mentioned that all clubs, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to operate while complying with social distancing and other protocols.

In case any area is declared as a containment zone, then only essential services will be allowed there, he said