Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of neglecting the Mahabubnagar district, which the latter represented in Lok Sabha during the formation of the separate Telangana state. CM accuses KCR of neglecting Palamuru

Addressing a public rally after laying the foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential School at Jataprolu village of Nagarkurnool district, Revanth Reddy recalled that the people of Mahabubnagar, subject to historical neglect, elected KCR as their MP hoping that the district would witness development of infrastructure and irrigation facilities.

“KCR always looked down upon the district, popularly called Palamuru, and had not raised his voice in Parliament even once about the backwardness of the district,” he said. “Had these issues been addressed in the past decade, would the people of Palamuru still be struggling today?” added the chief minister.

Reacting to KCR’s comments that he was in tears on seeing the plight of the people under the present Congress regime, Revanth Reddy listed out a series of initiatives taken by his government for the welfare of the people and development of the state.

He further accused KCR of completely neglecting irrigation projects in the Palamuru region. He asked why the previous BRS government did not complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy project during its tenure and why the Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, and Bheema lift schemes were left unfinished.

“The only claim KCR makes is the completion of Kaleshwaram project at a cost of ₹1 lakh crore, but unfortunately, one of its barrages collapsed within three years,” he said.

The chief minister said that in the next two years, his government would complete all the projects that KCR abandoned during his regime. He also listed out the achievements by his government in the last 19 months, including purchase of paddy by offering a bonus of ₹500 per quintal, waiver of crop loans worth ₹21,000 crore, payment of ₹9,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa scheme and provision for free transport to women in RTC buses.

“If Telangana farmers are happy today, it burns KCR’s stomach. The reason for KCR’s grief is nothing but the joy of farmers,” he said.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy had cheated the people with fraudulent promises to come to power and now the people were fed up with him. “If there is a recall system in India like in some countries, Revanth Reddy will be pulled down from power,” he said.

“Never in the past did any state in the country witness a fraudster as the chief minister. He did not deliver many of his promises, including provision of two lakh (200 thousand) jobs, distribution of scooters among girl students, payment of unemployment allowance, and the gifting of one tola of gold to newly-married poor couples,” he added.

“If elections are held in Telangana right now, KCR will win 100 seats unilaterally,” asserted KTR.