‘CM face will be decided after holding meeting’: Congress' Tariq Anwar on Maharashtra assembly polls

Congress leader Tariq Anwar has expressed confidence of Maha Vikas Aghadi coming to power in the results of assembly polls on Saturday and said there will be no controversy over the post of Chief Minister. Congress leader Tariq Anwar. (ANI)

"...After the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections if we (Maha Vikas Aghadi) will be in a position to form the government, then the CM face will be decided after holding a meeting. I don't think there is any dispute or controversy over it (post of CM)..."," Tariq Anwar told ANI.

On the exit poll predictions, he said it is too early to say. "But our effort will be to defeat the BJP here in every possible way".

Maharahstra went to polls in their 288 assembly seats on Wednesday.

Most exit polls projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti will be forming the government while some predicted a tight race.

It was the first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.