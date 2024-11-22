‘CM face will be decided after holding meeting’: Congress' Tariq Anwar on Maharashtra assembly polls

Congress leader Tariq Anwar has expressed confidence of Maha Vikas Aghadi coming to power in the results of assembly polls on Saturday.
"...After the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections if we (Maha Vikas Aghadi) will be in a position to form the government, then the CM face will be decided after holding a meeting. I don't think there is any dispute or controversy over it (post of CM)..."," Tariq Anwar told ANI.
On the exit poll predictions, he said it is too early to say. "But our effort will be to defeat the BJP here in every possible way".