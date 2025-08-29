CM launches Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences to boost dist-level investment

Ahmedabad: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday launched the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences, aiming to take the flagship Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to the grassroots level. The initiative is designed to promote local investments in line with the Centre’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said, addressing the gathering in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

“The regional conference will provide opportunities to establish industries in districts with strong development potential. This will not only boost local economies but also help create quality products that improve each district’s brand image. Thus, the benefits of development will truly reach every part of the state, fulfilling the vision of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishvas, Sauno Prayas,” Patel said.

The launch event, attended by industry minister Balvantsinh Rajput, agriculture minister Raghavji Patel, and minister of state Bhikhusinhji Parmar, also saw the unveiling of the conference’s logo, website, and mobile application. These digital tools are designed to serve as a one-stop solution for updates, registrations, and information on regional events.

The first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will be held in Mehsana district on October 9 and 10. The conference will serve as a “platform to present the industrial and economic strength and investment readiness” of every region of the state. Following Mehsana, similar conferences will be organised in Saurashtra, Central Gujarat, and South Gujarat.

Patel said that every region of Gujarat has its own unique product and identity, with the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative reflecting this strength.

Industries commissioner Swaroop P said that the initiative will create new opportunities in sectors such as value-added crop production and green energy, while further strengthening traditional industries.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial investors’ event, was launched in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“The Prime Minister’s determination to make Gujarat’s industries and economy globally competitive has been successfully achieved through the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Today, Gujarat has become a hub for many leading global industrial houses. With the growth of large industries, small industries and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) have also prospered, making MSMEs the backbone of the state’s industrial development. After the Vibrant Summit, the state government simplified procedures for industries and investments in Gujarat, ensuring that processes from land acquisition to starting operations became easier under the Ease of Doing Business framework,” Patel said.

The last edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, held in January 2024 in Gandhinagar, saw more than 2,600 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and participation from over 140 countries, said Industries Minister Rajput while speaking at the event.

“Building on this success, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference has been organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel to connect every district, taluka, and even the remotest areas of Gujarat with Vibrant Gujarat. The first edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit was launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. At that time, the state’s production was ₹1,42,000 crore, which has now grown to over ₹22 lakh crore,” he said.

The next Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit is likely to be held in Gandhinagar in January 2027, following the completion of the regional series, a senior government official said.