Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee apologises for Egra blast, says ‘incident opened my eyes’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday apologized to the people of Egra for the blast at the illegal firecracker factory. The TMC leader who reached the village after 11 days of the blast, stated that the incident could have been averted if the “intelligence had worked properly.” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

“The Egra incident has opened our eyes, I would like to apologize for this incident. Our government has decided that in the next two weeks, a report will be prepared under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, under which a green firecracker cluster will be formed… Had the intelligence worked properly then this blast could have been averted.” she said.

Banerjee said that an ex-gratia amount of ₹2.5 lakhs will be released for the next of kin of those died in the firecracker blast.

“An ex-gratia of ₹2.5 lakhs will be given to the next of kin of those who died in the firecracker factory blast in Egra and a home guard job will be given to one of the family members. Along with this, an assistance of ₹2 lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased in case of death due to lightning,” she said.

The chief minister also handed over appointment letters of 'home guards' to one member each from the family of those killed in the blast.

Stating that two from the family of the primary accused have been arrested, Banerjee urged the villagers to keep the local police informed in case they find any such units operational.

The blast at the illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's Egra took the lives of 12 people and injured many others.

(With inputs from agencies)