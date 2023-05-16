Egra bomb blast: MP Sukanta Majumdar writes to Amit Shah, seeks NIA probe in matter

West Bengal BJP president and party MP Sukanta Majumdar has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting an NIA probe into the bomb blast incident that happened in West Bengal's Egra. In the letter addressed to the home minister Majumdar wrote, “I am writing to bring to your attention the recent horrific bomb blast incident that occurred in Egra block of East Medinipur, West Bengal, and to respectfully request a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to uncover the truth behind this devastating incident.” West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar(ANI)

“According to the available information, a bomb-making factory in Khadikul village of Sahara Gram panchayat area in Egra was involved in the tragic explosion. The blast resulted in the unfortunate loss of three lives, and four individuals sustained serious injuries,” she wrote and added further, “The gravity of the situation is further exacerbated by reports suggesting the presence of numerous illegal firecracker manufacturing factories in the vicinity… the blast raises concerns about the safety and security of the area's residents and the potential threat posed by such illegal activities.”

“Considering the sensitivity and complexity of the case I earnestly request your kind intervention to direct the NIA to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the Egra bomb blast,” Majumdar said.

Tweeting about the incident, Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is the IC of Egra; Mr. Mousam Chakraborty. He is the one to be blamed for today's horrific incident. The Mamata Police cadre was on the payroll of the perpetrator Krishnapada Bag.

Mamata Police personnel Surajit Sinha & Biswajit Maity acted as emissary between the two. They collected Rs. 50,000/- every month from the perpetrator in exchange for the 'licence' & immunity for carrying out illegal activities such as stocking up explosives.

Also look how the Regional Tola-Mool Party workers are shifting the dead bodies."

According to the latest figures, the bomb blast that took place at Egra in West Bengal's East Medinipur district took the lives of at least seven people. The police authorities of the village are currently involved in rescue operations.