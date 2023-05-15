Amit Shah assured Manipur’s integrity won’t be compromised: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the Centre has assured there will be no compromise on the northeastern state’s integrity. N Biren Singh addressing media persons over the situation in his state. (ANI photo)

Singh’s assertion comes in the backdrop of ten Manipur MLAs from the Kuki tribe (including seven from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party) issuing a joint statement on Friday seeking separate administration under the Constitution for areas where the Kuki, Hmar and Zomi communities reside.

The chief minister was addressing media persons in Imphal to apprise the latter about developments in the state after meeting union home minister Amit Shah in the national Capital on Sunday.

“Yesterday we met union home minister Amit Shah and briefed him in detail about the present situation in Manipur. He expressed sadness about the incidents and stated that the Centre’s priority would be restoration of normalcy in the state,” said Singh.

The CM added that Shah assured that “Manipur’s unity and integrity will not be affected at any cost”.

He informed that Shah is meeting various stakeholders from Manipur in Delhi and will also be sending officials to the state to connect between the communities so that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.

The CM stated that joint monitoring committee comprising Indian Army and Manipur Police have been inspecting the designated camps of militant groups who are under suspension of operations (SoO) and the weapons were found to be intact in the camp. He said that it has been confirmed that the SoO militants are using sophisticated weapons which are illegally brought into the state from Myanmar.

“The home minister assured necessary action will be initiated by the Centre as well as state government against those who are having illegal weapons or using them to spread violence,” the CM said.

In 2008, the Centre and the Manipur government signed a tripartite SoO agreement with two Kuki rebel groups, Kuki National Army (KNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army. But in March this year, the Manipur government withdrew itself from the agreement following rallies and violent confrontations with police in Kangpokpi district.

The CM informed that Shah has asked him to submit details on what can be done for those affected by the recent violence and assured resettlement of the displaced soon.

Singh appealed to people to not carry out rallies and protests which could hamper steps taken to restore peace.

He added that paramilitary forces have been deployed at the foothills of the hill districts and essential items are being provided to those staying in shelters and relief camps.

The CM asked the public not to believe in rumours, unverified information and sought support from civil society organisations to restore peace and normalcy.

On Sunday, security advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh had informed media persons that 73 bodies of those killed in violence have been recovered from the state.

He added that 243 people were injured in violence while 46,145 persons were evacuated to relief camps.

At present, 26,358 people are staying in 178 relief camps.

