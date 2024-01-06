close_game
News / India News / CM Mohan Yadav exacting revenge on Shivraj Chouhan: Congress's Jitu Patwari

CM Mohan Yadav exacting revenge on Shivraj Chouhan: Congress's Jitu Patwari

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2024 06:27 AM IST

Jitendra Patwari questions CM Mohan Yadav's intent in removing officials appointed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari on Friday claimed that chief minister Mohan Yadav was exacting revenge on his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan by removing the officials appointed by him. Patwari, who recently replaced Kamal Nath as the party's state unit chief after the poll debacle, questioned Yadav's ‘intent’ even as he termed the reshuffle ‘internal politics’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his successor Mohan Yadav.(Shivraj Singh Chouhan X)
“MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is taking revenge from former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The collectors and officers appointed by the former CM are getting removed by the current. This is the internal politics of the BJP," Patwari told reporters.

“BJP won the election (in Madhya Pradesh) on Shivraj Singh Chouhan's face but made Mohan Yadav the CM. In a way, it was undemocratic. Now he may remove and transfer officials but our responsibility is to make him implement the poll manifesto,” he added.

The Congress last month appointed 50-year-old Jitu Patwari, who belongs to the Other Backward Classes, as president of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit replacing veteran Kamal Nath. Patwari, who is considered close to senior leader Rahul Gandhi, incidentally, lost the recent polls from Rau in Indore. He was minister in the Kamal Nath government between December 2018 and March 2020.

The grand old party is hoping for a turnaround in Lok Sabha elections with Patwari's appointment as state unit chief.

