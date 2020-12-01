CM Neiphiu Rio wishes people on 58th Nagaland Statehood Day

india

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday wished the people of the state on the occasion of the 58th Statehood Day, remembering the sacrifices of the state’s leaders who ensured its creation as the 16th state of the country.

“On the 58th Statehood Day, I extend my greetings to the people of the State. As we celebrate this historic day, we remember with gratitude those leaders who by their sacrifices, foresightedness and determination ensured the creation of Nagaland as the 16th State of India,” Rio tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Rajanth Singh also extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland.

“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India’s progress. Praying for Nagaand’s continuous development,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Nagaland was formally recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared as its capital. Before this, Naga leaders and the central government reached an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills in 1957. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was enacted by the Parliament to give Nagaland statehood.