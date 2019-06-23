Jharkhand CM sets 60-day deadline for distribution of free LPG connections

Chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday set a two months deadline for district administrations to distribute free LPG connection to the remaining 14 lakh families to achieve 100% target under the ambitious Ujjawala Yojana.

Das fixed the deadline during a review meeting of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana here at the state secretariat.

The meeting was attended by chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the 20-point district and block programme.

While praising the efforts made so far in implementation of the scheme, Das said, “About 29 lakh women have been benefitted under the scheme. The state had only 27% LPG connections as on May 16, 2014. This rose to 82.6% after four-and-half year. We have to achieve 100% target by distributing free LPG connections to remaining 14 lakh families under the expanded Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana-2 within next two months.”

Das asked all chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the 20-point district and block programme to appoint honest and dedicated Ujjawala sister in every panchayat within 10 days in the state.

“Through Ujjawala sisters, the target would be achieved easily. The government would train them about the schemes in detail, “he said.

The state is going to polls in the November-December.

The chief minister also said that about 1002 Ujjawala Panchayat would be organised across the state in July.

“Camps will be set up at Panchayat Bhawan or some other place to identify the beneficiaries, who are still deprived of the scheme. Oil companies too will extend their assistance in this regard,” Das said.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 14:17 IST