Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.(HT file)
CM Sarbananda Sonowal appeals to PM for special exemption to Assam

The chief minister also requested for the intervention of the ministry of power to explore possibilities of reduction in the tariff for NTPC's Bongaigaon unit for Assam.
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:24 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for special exemption to the state with regard to requirement of the size of land for establishing any project.

Sonowal, who was speaking at the virtual meeting of the sixth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by the prime minister said that special relaxations must be given for setting up any mega project in the state considering the paucity of land in it. The density of population in Assam at 397 per sq km is higher than the national average, he said.

"We appeal for exemption so that the state can catch up with other states of the country for setting up mega projects".

The chief minister also requested for the intervention of the ministry of power to explore possibilities of reduction in the tariff for NTPC's Bongaigaon unit for Assam.

He said that NITI Aayog has given the states an empowered role as equal partners in national development.

In a bid to contribute to the goal of making India a global manufacturing hub, the Assam government besides enacting Ease of Doing Business Act has introduced several investment friendly policies and created a single window agency which has enabled investors to apply online.

Enumerating projects completed in Assam, Sonowal said it has set up industrial land bank and completed implementation and achieved compliance of District Business Reform Action Plan and the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

A multi model logistic park is being developed at Jogighopa in collaboration with the union ministry of road transport and highways.

He said the state government now has new land policy and during the last four and half years it has distributed land pattas to over 3.35 lakh indigenous landless families.

It has also taken exhaustive measures to boost organic farming. As a result the area under organic farming in Assam has increased from 6000 hectare in 2015-16 to 43,000 hectare now.

The state government is also taking steps for facilitating ease of export, agri-marketing infrastructure, improving the infrastructure for post-harvest management, cold chain management, marketing inkages, PPCs etc.

He said the state government has developed the air cargo terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to promote export of agricultural products and is supporting innovative and startup agri business and food processing industries.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship are the focussed areas for 'Atmanirbhar Assam' and to meet the skilled manpower globally, North East Skill Centre is being established under the aegis of Assam Skill Development Mission in collaboration with ITE Education Services, Singapore, Sonowal said.

The chief minister also thanked Modi for his guidance and support which has helped in the expeditious implementation of the central and state government initiatives in Assam.

