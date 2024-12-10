CM to present BJP affidavit, SC order on Panchamasali quota

Chaos erupted during the Karnataka assembly winter session, which commenced on Monday, over the Panchamasali Lingayat community’s demand for inclusion under the 2A reservation category dominating discussions. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil, centre, during the Winter session of Karanataka Assembly, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, in Belagavi district, Karnataka, on Monday (PTI)

The Panchamasali community, a subsect of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat group, has been campaigning for years to move from their current 3B classification, which offers 5% reservation, to the 2A category that provides 15% reservation for socially and economically backward classes.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to present details of the Supreme Court’s order and the affidavit submitted by the previous BJP-led government on the matter in the assembly on Wednesday. This was slammed by the BJP, citing the scheduled Panchamasali protest on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah said: “The Panchamasali community has long demanded inclusion under the 2A category. After taking office, I met their leaders, including Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji, twice and assured them of my support. However, a report from the state’s permanent backward classes commission is required to move forward.”

He also criticised the previous BJP administration, led by Basavaraj Bommai, for failing to meet the Panchamasali demands. Instead of granting the 2A classification, the Bommai government reallocated the 4% Muslim reservation equally between Categories 3A and 3B. This decision sparked legal challenges and prompted the BJP to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending the status quo, a position upheld by the Court.

Siddaramaiah promised transparency in handling the matter, stating, “I will present the Supreme Court’s order in the assembly tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The ongoing session coincided with protests organised by Panchamasali activists in Belagavi, including a tractor rally planned for Tuesday. However, the district administration imposed restrictions on the rally, barring tractors from entering the town and enforcing prohibitory orders.

BJP leaders, including MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, criticised the government for stifling democratic protests. “Can no one raise their voice against this government?” he questioned while accusing the ruling party of suppressing dissent.

The opposition’s allegations led to heated debates in the assembly. The BJP members disrupted proceedings, with some calling the government “Hitler-like.” The chaos forced speaker UT Khader to adjourn the session for lunch.

Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy, a prominent figure in the Panchamasali reservation movement, expressed disappointment over the restrictions. “The government is trying to suppress the Lingayat Panchamasali reservation movement. Such restrictions should not be imposed when we are protesting democratically. If the government tries to suppress our struggle, it will earn a bad name. We have never resorted to violence,” he stated.

Swamy, who has been leading the community’s demands since 2012, emphasised that the current 3B classification fails to address their socio-economic challenges. He reiterated his appeal to Siddaramaiah, urging the government to respect their peaceful protests.