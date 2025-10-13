Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government’s 'Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme' is an innovative initiative aimed at giving new strength and direction to the state’s progress through public participation. CM Vijayan launches 'Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme' to boost people-centric development

“The programme is a development and welfare study initiative, approved by the state cabinet on October 8, and will be implemented from January 1 to February 28, 2026, utilising the services of social volunteers,” Vijayan told reporters here.

Highlighting Kerala’s people-centric governance, he said, “Unlike the general policy approaches of other states, it is Kerala’s people-focused policies that have helped achieve a higher standard of living.”

The programme will collect data on regional development needs, gaps in implemented projects, suggestions to improve welfare schemes, and feedback on government programmes, the CM said.

“Volunteer teams will directly engage with people, listening to their concerns, collecting opinions and suggestions, and preparing a comprehensive report based on these inputs,” he added.

The compiled and analysed report will serve as a blueprint for Kerala’s future development.

“With the objective of building a ‘Nava Kerala’ , this programme will gather feedback from families on development and welfare schemes, ensuring active participation,” Vijayan said.

The programme will also create a time-bound action plan to enhance the reach and effectiveness of welfare schemes, he added.

A four-member State Advisory Committee has been formed to guide implementation, along with a State-level Executive Committee. Committees at the local body, assembly, and district levels will include relevant officials and experts.

Vijayan said volunteers will carry out the study without remuneration and will be awarded appreciation certificates for their service. He urged people from all walks of life, including NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, and professional students, to participate.

“The study report will be submitted to the government by March 31, 2026,” he said, adding that a citizen connect centre, ‘CM With Me’, has already been set up to collect public ideas, opinions, and grievances.

As Kerala prepares to celebrate 75 years of its formation in 2031, Vijayan said seminars on 33 key topics will be conducted across the state to review past developments and plan future goals.

“This programme, titled ‘Vision 2031,’ aims to transform Kerala into a progressive and fully developed state,” he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.