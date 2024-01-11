close_game
CM Yogi says 100 chartered planes to land in Ayodhya on Jan 22; 5 more airports in UP

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Scindia said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.

The first tri-weekly flight connecting Ahmedabad and Ayodhya was launched on Thursday, marking the expansion of the riverside U.P. town's aviation infrastructure ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram temple.

While UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath joined the function from Lucknow, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined from the national capital.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior officials flagged off the flight virtually.

The ceremonial inauguration took place amid great enthusiasm, with CM Adityanath personally receiving the boarding pass for the inaugural flight.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that around 100 chartered planes carrying guests to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22. He noted that a large number of plane landings will also help check the potential of the newly-built airport.

Scindia said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.

Highlighting the significant developments in Uttar Pradesh's aviation infrastructure, Scindia remarked, “PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30. We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on the same day, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express.”

He added, "Today, a new history is being created. We all witnessed New Year's excitement on the holy land of Ayodhya on December 30, when a grand and new Ayodhya airport was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi."

Pointing to the growth in the state's aviation sector, Scindia continued, “Uttar Pradesh had only six airports in 2014, and now the state has 10 airports, including Ayodhya airport. By the next year, UP will have 5 more airports. One airport each in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot will be inaugurated in the next month. An international-level airport will also be ready in Jewar by the end of this year.”

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya.

