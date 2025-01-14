CM’s seat being vacant a baseless rumour: Sidda

Bengaluru: Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated that the CM chair was not vacant and that there were no differences within the party amid speculation surrounding a change in leadership. “There are baseless rumours suggesting my resignation or replacement. I want to make it clear that there are no internal disputes in the party, and the chief minister’s seat is not vacant,” Siddaramaiah stated (ANI PHOTO)

The CM’s statement came on the same day AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said that the party was united in Karnataka as he addressed rumours about deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar taking the top post under a “rotational chief minister” or “power-sharing” formula.

Surjewala criticised the opposition BJP for its internal challenges and accused it of attempting to shift focus away from its issues by manufacturing stories about the Congress.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is united and Siddaramaiah remains the chief minister. Any significant decisions regarding leadership will be made by Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi,” Surjewala said.

Surjewala also highlighted the Congress government’s ₹58,000 crore schemes, which he termed the country’s most significant welfare initiative. He alleged that the opposition was attempting to undermine these efforts out of political desperation.

“In an attempt to hide their misdeeds, the BJP and JD(S) fabricate stories to attack the Congress. This isn’t about targeting Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar — it’s an attack on the people of Karnataka. We will decisively counter these malicious narratives,” he said.

Senior leaders have also weighed in, urging focus on governance over internal speculation. Minister KN Rajanna advised Shivakumar to prioritise leading the Congress to victory in the next elections rather than pursuing the Chief Minister’s post in the current term.

“Let him (Shivakumar) be the chief minister for full five years, why fight for two-and-half years now?” Rajanna said last week.

Despite Siddaramaiah’s denial, some Congress leaders have offered comments that have fuelled discussions on the possibility of leadership changes. Congress MLA HC Balakrishna suggested that Shivakumar could eventually succeed Siddaramaiah as chief minister.

“After Siddaramaiah, it is Shivakumar who is most likely to take up the role. However, whether this will happen during this term is something the high command will decide,” Balakrishna noted.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy reiterated that any decisions on leadership would rest solely with the party’s central leadership. “The chief minister’s post is not vacant, and discussions at today’s meeting are focused on the Belagavi convention, not leadership changes,” he said.

Similarly, PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi criticised the media for presenting “half-truths” about internal discussions, emphasizing that the high command would make decisions at an appropriate time. “There is no haste in this regard. The high command will decide at an appropriate time. The media is giving half-truths regarding the issue of change of the CM,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are preparing for the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” convention in Belagavi, scheduled for January 21. Organised by the AICC, the event will commemorate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s 1924 Indian National Congress session.

Surjewala, who is overseeing preparations, called the event a platform to address critical issues, including remarks by Union home minister Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar. “Shah’s comments were not just an insult to Ambedkar but an attack on marginalized communities across India. This convention will serve as a platform to demand his resignation,” he said.

Amid speculation about a rotational chief minister model or a power-sharing formula following the upcoming budget in March, Siddaramaiah sought to downplay any signs of internal discord. He accused the media of creating speculative narratives.

“There is no confusion among us. The media repeatedly reports that the CM will be changed, even though the chair is not vacant. These stories are manufactured, even if we meet over dinner,” he said.

Mocking Siddaramaiah, leader of opposition R Ashoka said, “The CM repeatedly insists that his position is secure, repeating it at every opportunity. It’s clear that the leadership is preoccupied with power struggles.”

He also pointed out, “Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited Mandya and publicly sought power from the people. Now, he is pleading with legislators. The government must clarify where this so-called power-sharing arrangement has been implemented.”

Despite Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala’s visit, the issues remain unresolved, he said. “There should be transparency on the power-sharing matter for the benefit of the legislators,” he added.