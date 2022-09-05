CM Stalin pitches for SC bench in Chennai

Chennai

In the appointment of judges, there should be representation of all sections of the people, chief minister M K Stalin said here on Sunday and pitched again for a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai.

Laying the foundation stone for multi-storeyed combined court building to house subordinate courts here, Stalin said that Tamil should be made an official language in the Madras high court so that litigants could understand the proceedings. A bench of the Supreme Court should be set up in Chennai for use by south Indian people. In the matter of appointment of judges, there should be representation of all sections of people in the society, the CM said.

Stalin prefaced such requests by remarking that these were for the “kind consideration of the honourable Supreme Court judges.” He said he believed that the representation made by him would be considered by the apex court judges.

The chief minister said that the government helmed by him is governed by law, justice and social justice. The government and judiciary worked for people’s well-being and justice respectively. Justice is intertwined with people’s welfare and well-being, the chief minister noted. He reiterated his government’s resolve to extend full support to all times to upgrade infrastructure related to the judiciary.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge of the Supreme Court, inaugurated the commencement of the renovation of the old law college building here for the use of Madras high court. Inaugurated in 1891, the Madras Law College, which was later named after the architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, is a heritage building and abuts the high court campus. Stalin recalled that it was late chief minister M Karunanidhi who renamed the college after Ambedkar and said that conserving heritage buildings is “protecting our history”.

Judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice V Ramasubramanian, and Justice M M Sundresh were present. Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judges of the High Court, Tamil Nadu Ministers, E V Velu (Public Works Department) and S Regupathy (Law) and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu participated