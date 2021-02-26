IND USA
Coaching centres asked to get students' Covid-19 test done in Mahrashtra's Latur

Latur district collector Prithviraj B P gave an order to this effect on Thursday, he said.
PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:21 AM IST

The district administration in Maharashtra's Latur has ordered private coaching centres and training institutes to get coronavirus testing of all its students done in five days, an official said.

Latur district collector Prithviraj B P gave an order to this effect on Thursday, he said.

The collector urged such educational institutes in the district to follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. He asked them to get the coronavirus testing of every student done in the next five days, the official said.

The institutes have been asked to coordinate with the medical teams for the testing (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test), he said.

These institutes have also been asked to ensure that each student maintains a distance of 1.2 meters in the classroom.

Besides that, hostels have been asked to allow maximum 50 students to stay at a time and not more than two students should stay in a single room there, he said.

The district administration had earlier said that 'Janata curfew' would be held on February 27 and 28.

The infection count in Latur has reached 25,125. There are 460 active cases in the district, another official said.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 704 patients.

