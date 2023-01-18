Home / India News / Coaching owner held for ‘leaking’ C-TET question paper

Coaching owner held for ‘leaking’ C-TET question paper

Published on Jan 18, 2023 09:17 PM IST

The STF team also recovered three mobile phones, question papers, photocopies of admit cards, five cheque books, four pass books, one laptop, and ₹510 in cash from the possession of the accused.

The arrest comes a day after STF held two people -- including Mehak Singh -- in Meerut. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Owner of a coaching class in Lucknow was held for allegedly leaking the question paper of C-TET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) exam and charging money in exchange from aspirants. The accused, identified as Indira Nagar-resident Amit Singh, was arrested from Kalevum Chauraha by the U.P. Police Special Task Force (STF).

The STF team also recovered three mobile phones, question papers, photocopies of admit cards, five cheque books, four pass books, one laptop, and 510 in cash from the possession of the accused.

“During interrogation, he told police that he runs a coaching centre in Lucknow named The Master Hub. He is a PhD and part of the organised gang involved in leaking question papers. His accomplices include -- Mahek Singh, Vivek Sharma (alias Vicky), Paritosh Tiwari, Laxminarayan Singh, and Vinay Rai,” said U.P. STF in a press note.

According to the STF statement, Amit has disclosed that Laxminarayan Singh and Vinayak Rai leaked the C-TET exam question paper hours before the paper. The question paper was then shared further to a few people on WhatsApp in exchange for 2-2.5 lakh.

“It has been learnt from the STF field unit in Meerut that the accused had planned to leak question paper of another exam that was to be held on January 17. In fact, the accused were about to get the paper out on December 16 but sensing fear, they didn’t go through with the plan,” added the press note.

The arrest comes a day after STF held two people -- including Mehak Singh -- in Meerut. STF booked them under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120b.

