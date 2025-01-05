Menu Explore
Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar airport, three dead

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2025 05:50 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard’s advanced light helicopter crashed while attempting to land on the airport runway

Ahmedabad: At least three crew members, including two pilots and a diver, died on Sunday after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed at an airport in Porbandar, officials said.

Rescue work underway after a helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard crashed while landing at Porbandar airport (PTI)
Superintendent of police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said that around 12.15 pm, the Indian Coast Guard’s advanced light helicopter (ALH), which was returning from a routine sortie, crashed while attempting to land on the airport runway.

“The chopper caught fire, and three crew members, including two pilots and one diver, could not survive. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination,” said Jadeja.

He added that the airport, located on the outskirts of Porbandar, is not operational for commercial flights and is used exclusively by the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

“​Indian Coast Guard ALH MK-III Helicopter CG 859 met with a mishap at Porbandar Airport Runway at about 12.15 pm on 05 January 2025. The ICG helicopter had two pilots and one air crew diver at the time of incident and was on a routine training sortie,” the ICG said in a statement.

“Immediately post incident, the crew were recovered and shifted to Government Hospital Porbandar, where they were declared brought dead,” it said. The reasons leading to the incident are being investigated by a Board of Inquiry, it added..

“The Mortal remains of the crew viz. Commandant (JG) Saurabh, TM, Deputy Commandant SK Yadav and Pradhan Navik Manoj will be cremated as per service traditions and honour,” ICG said.

The Indian Coast Guard operates a fleet of 16 ALH Dhruv helicopters, all designed and manufactured by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

In September 2024, a similar helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea near Porbandar during a medical evacuation mission, leading to a temporary grounding of the fleet for safety checks. Three of the four crew members onboard had died in that incident.

Also Read: Two dead, one missing after coast guard helicopter goes down in Arabian Sea

In March 2024, the ministry of defence signed contracts with HAL for the acquisition of an additional 34 ALH Dhruv Mk III helicopters, including 9 for the Indian Coast Guard.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
