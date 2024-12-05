Coast guard rescues 12 men marooned in Arabian Sea, with Pak pitching in too

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued 12 sailors marooned in the northern Arabian Sea after their vessel sank due to flooding in the rough seas, with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) also pitching with its resources to execute the mission, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The seafarers who were rescued from the northern Arabian Sea (X/IndiaCoastGuard)

The Indian mechanised sailing vessel Al Piranpir was on its way from Porbandar to Bandar Abbas in Iran.

“This humanitarian search and rescue mission was marked by close collaboration between the ICG and PMSA, with both nations’ Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) maintaining continuous communication throughout the operation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The distress call was received by the ICG’s MRCC in Mumbai, which promptly alerted the coast guard’s regional headquarters (north-West) in Gandhinagar. ICG ship Sarthak was immediately diverted to the reported location and MRCC Pakistan was simultaneously contacted to alert other ships in the area.

“ICGS Sarthak deployed for forward area patrolling, proceeded at maximum speed to the probable location and conducted an extensive search operation. The 12 crew members, who had abandoned their vessel and taken refuge in a dinghy, were located and rescued approximately 270 km west of Dwarka, within Pakistan’s search and rescue region,” the ministry said.

The search for survivors was supported by a PMSA aircraft and the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory.

ICG’s prompt and coordinated response underscores its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea, and the rescue operation showcases the coast guard’s capabilities and readiness to address maritime emergencies in the region, the ministry added.

The rescued seafarers were examined by the medical team onboard ICGS Sarthak and were reported to be in good health. “They are being transported back to Porbandar harbour, Gujarat.”

The development came weeks after an ICG ship secured the release of seven fishermen apprehended by a PMSA vessel near the maritime boundary between the two countries in the northern Arabian Sea after a two-hour chase and tough negotiations.

Coast guard ship Agrim intercepted the Pakistani vessel Nusrat and conducted the rare and daring operation on the high seas.

The coast guard fast patrol vessel Agrim swung into action on November 17 after receiving a distress call from an Indian fishing boat, which sounded the first alert about the seven fishermen (who were onboard another Indian fishing boat Kal Bhairav) being apprehended by the PMSA vessel.