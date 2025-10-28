Coastal Odisha braces for Cyclone Montha, shuts down schools in nine districts

The Odisha government on Monday ordered the closure of schools and anganwadi centres across nine coastal and southern districts, and deployed over 128 rescue teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and the National Disaster Response Force as Cyclone Montha moves closer to the eastern coast. The fire department remains on high alert in Odisha on Monday. (ANI)

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged people in the southern Odisha districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Nabarangpur to remain indoors.

“As the system is likely to make landfall around 200 km from Malkangiri, southern Odisha is expected to face the maximum impact,” Pujari told reporters, adding that while eight districts have been placed in the red zone, the remaining 22 have been asked to stay vigilant in case the cyclone changes course. Pujari said 35,000 people were likely to be evacuated ahead of the cyclone’s landfall.

The government has also set up 200 relief centres across the eight districts, and the schools have been earmarked as emergency shelters.

“District Collectors have been instructed to complete evacuation from all vulnerable areas by 5pm today and to take strict action against black marketing of essential commodities. Sufficient stocks of rations, food supplies, and animal feed are available. Power backup arrangements have also been made,” Pujari said, adding that dry food would be delivered to the homes of anganwadi beneficiaries and pumping arrangements have been instructed in urban areas prone to waterlogging.

Schools and anganwadi centres in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Khurda and Kalahandi will remain closed till October 30. All leaves of government officials and employees in these districts have been cancelled, said special relief commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh.

In Ganjam district, the district administration issued an official directive ordering all hotels in Gopalpur to cancel bookings and shut down for three days starting October 27.

“Non-compliance of these instructions will be viewed seriously and dealt with as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order stated, instructing hotel owners to implement necessary precautionary measures for guests, staff, and property.

Around 7,500 fishermen and more than 300 passenger boats in Chilika lake have been moved from the jetties to safer locations.

The East Coast Railway cancelled 43 trains including the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express scheduled for Monday and its return service on Tuesday, along with various other trains originating in or passing through coastal Andhra on October 27, 28, and 29.