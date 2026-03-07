Chennai, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Coconut Development Board has reached out to state governments across the country, suggesting the inclusion of coconut oil in the PDS. Coconut Development Board written to states for inclusion of coconut oil in PDS: Union Agri Minister

Briefing the media following a stakeholders' meeting with coconut growers and industry representatives here, the minister stated that substituting other oils with coconut oil in the PDS would not only provide a stable market and better prices for farmers but also offer healthy nutritional options to consumers.

"Coconut oil should be provided in the PDS instead of other oils. If we promote coconut oil in the PDS, it will benefit the farmers. The Coconut Development Board has written to all state governments with this request. We will discuss this further with the state governments," the minister said.

Chouhan announced that the Central Government is in the final stages of drafting a dedicated Coconut Promotion Scheme aimed at addressing the long-standing grievances of farmers. He noted that the scheme was initially announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget, but the government decided to finalise its contours only after direct consultations with farmers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and other producing states to ensure the solutions are grounded in reality.

Addressing the technical challenges in the sector, Chouhan highlighted that many coconut plantations are over 60 years old, leading to a significant drop in productivity and a lack of resistance to diseases. He said the new scheme would focus on introducing high-yielding varieties that can withstand climate change and combat pests like white fly and root wilt.

The minister stressed the need for biological control of diseases rather than chemical methods, as bio-control preserves the export value and ensures higher market prices for the produce.

He also advocated for a zero-waste approach for the coconut crop, which is traditionally regarded as a Kulpavriksh, where every part of the tree is useful. He suggested that farmers should adopt integrated farming models by utilising the vacant space between coconut trees for inter-cropping with cocoa or pepper, as well as engaging in animal husbandry and fisheries to diversify their income streams.

To support this, he mentioned that the government aims to promote mechanisation and the formation of Farmer-Producer Organisations to reduce production costs and improve value addition.

During the interaction, Chouhan also touched upon the status of other cash crops in the region, including cashew, coffee, cocoa, and sandalwood.

He expressed concern over the declining area of sandalwood cultivation in Tamil Nadu and assured that the government would take steps to promote these crops by addressing issues related to productivity and disease management starting this year.

On the sidelines of the agricultural discussion, the Union minister raised concerns regarding the implementation of central welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that nearly two lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for 2024-25 were yet to be sanctioned by the state and noted that a new housing survey conducted across the country in 2024 had not been carried out in Tamil Nadu.

He further urged the state government to address approximately three lakh complaints received regarding MGNREGA implementation to ensure there is no wastage of funds.

