Cold day condition, dense fog likely for three days in Bihar: IMD

Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C as dense fog engulfed several areas of Bihar with visibility reducing to as low as 200 meters at 6am. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said icy winds from the Himalayas continued to sweep the region and plunged the mercury.

Gaya recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, 3°C below the normal and Bhagalpur 9.4°C, Muzaffarpur 9.9°C, and Purnea 9.4°C.

There is unlikely to be any respite from the cold weather as meteorological conditions will remain unchanged for the next two days. “Cold day/severe cold day conditions are very likely at isolated pockets over Bihar during the next three days. High humidity at lower levels and other favourable meteorological conditions will result in dense to very dense fog at several places of Bihar,” said Krishna Mishra, an IMD official.

Dinesh Kumar Bharti, another IMD official, said a cyclonic trough is lying over north Bihar that will result in a partly cloudy sky for the next two days. “Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 18°C to 8°C respectively in the state for the next four days.”