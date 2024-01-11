Cold wave continues in north India, Raj's Sikar shivers at -0.5°C; 24 trains delayed

Several parts of northern India continues to reel under intense cold wave. On Thursday, minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) said. The Met department has issued a “yellow” alert for “dense fog” at isolated sections of the city. In Delhi, lowest temperature was recorded in Lodhi Road at 5.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 337 at 9 am in Delhi on Thursday, as per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in several parts of the country, as many as 24 trains are running late to Delhi.(File photo)

Rajasthan's Sikar reported the lowest minimum temperature of -0.5 degrees Celsius and Churu recorded the second lowest of 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ| CM Yogi says 100 chartered planes to land in Ayodhya on Jan 22; 5 more airports in UP

Harsh winter period in Kashmir

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing its annual 40-day harsh winter period, known as "Chilla-i-Kalan". This extreme cold period will last till January 31.

Some of the places in Kashmir featured among the coldest areas in India on Wednesday. Gulmarg recorded temperatures as low as -3.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam reeled under - 6.3 degrees Celsius while temperatures were - 5.3 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, - 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag town and- 4.6 degrees in Qazigund.

24 trains to Delhi running late

Due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in several parts of the country, as many as 24 trains are running late to Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

At least 13 trains are running late by around 1-1.15 hours, including Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Duronto, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction, Chennai-New Delhi Express and Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express.

At least 10 other trains are running late by at least 2 hours. Meanwhile Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express is running late by 6 hours, as per railway data.

Train passengers may expect such delays in next 3-4 days as well, as dense fog is expected during the morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India.