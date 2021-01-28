Cold wave keeps grip on Kashmir; Srinagar records -5.6°C
Kashmir is again in the grip of cold wave as the night temperature dropped to -5.6 degree Celsius (°C) in Srinagar.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another spell of snowfall in Kashmir in the first week of Febuary. The Valley has been witnessing snowfall since December.
According to IMD, Jammu recorded the night temperature of 7.4°C. Tourist and ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest place in J&K at -13.4°C. Pahalgam logged -12.3°C.
The IMD has predicted snowfall across Kashmir in the first week of February. Officials said Kashmir will observe dry weather by the end of this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to contest elections in 6 states, says Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh upgraded, now 72-seater aircrafts can land
- The Chhattisgarh government claimed it took the initiative taking the sentiments of Bilaspur residents into account and got the approval for the airport's up-gradation from the civil aviation department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to contest polls in 6 states, including Himachal Pradesh, UP, Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 recovery rate hits nearly 97%: Govt
- India's present active caseload now composes of just 1.62% of India's total positive cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Thane records 260 fresh Covid-19 cases, two more fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: Jan 26 violence a conspiracy, says SAD; demands international inquiry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks Centre to fix timeline for judicial appointments: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave keeps grip on Kashmir; Srinagar records -5.6°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police notices sent to 20 farm leaders, reply sought within 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Proud of their courage': Amit Shah visits cops injured in R-day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conmen defrauding people through online dating apps, warns Interpol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70% of India's Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Harsh Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan said that 147 districts in the nation have not seen a case of Covid-19 in last 7 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha couple forced to perform symbolic last rites of son with rare disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened
- Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox