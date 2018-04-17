College sex scandal: Tamil Nadu governor rules out resignation

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday ruled out his resignation over a “sex scandal” in a college involving an assistant professor, who allegedly advised students to extend sexual favours to some university officials for higher grades and money.

“I do not know the lady, I have never met the lady. I am surrounded by so many people always and it is not possible for anyone to meet me without my permission,” Purohit told a crowded press meet.

Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor in Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, was arrested on Monday after an audio clip of her purported conversation with students was shared on social media.

She is purportedly heard saying that the girls adjust with some officials “for getting 85% mark and money,” in what is seen as a suggestion for sexual favours. The officials are believed to be those of Madurai Kamaraj varsity.

The governor is the chancellor of the university to which the college is affiliated.

“I have completed 78 years, I have grandchildren and great grandchildren and don’t utter such words,” he said. “I have never seen the face of the lady.”

To a question if he would step down, Purohit said, “Out of the question. It is the job of the opposition parties to demand (that).”

