College student abducted, gang-raped in Patna: Police

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 03:17 IST

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly abducted on gun-point and gang-raped by four persons in Patna late on Monday night, police officials said. Two of the accused have been arrested, officials said.

Police said that the four men abducted the woman in their car at the Boring Road intersection in the state capital on Monday evening. The woman filed a case, naming the four accused, on Tuesday.

“The woman was forced to get inside a vehicle on gun point by the accused when she came out of a restaurant at around 6.30 pm (on Monday) under SK Puri police station limits. She alleged that they took her to a vacant flat at an unknown place and repeatedly raped her there,” the FIR states.

Two of the accused, the woman alleged, threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the crime to the police. Then, she said, the accused took her to the car again, thrashed her and pushed her out of the vehicle near a mall under Patliputra police station area.

The woman filed the case with the Patna’s Women police station on Tuesday.

“Two of the accused have been arrested by police,” said Patna superintendent of police Upendra Sharma. “The spot of the incident has been sealed and a team of forensics experts has collected evidences,” he said.

Police officials said one of the accused was trying to force the woman into a relationship and was stalking her. The station house officer of the women’s police station Arti Jaiswal said that preliminary investigation suggested the woman knew the accused. A case was registered under Sections 376 D (gang-rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, Jaiswal said.

A medical examination of the woman has been conducted and the report is awaited.

“The woman’s statement will be recorded under Section 164 of CrPC before a judicial magistrate on Wednesday and another medical test will be performed at the PMCH,” said the SHO.

SSP Patna said they were scanning the CCTV footage around the Boring Road intersections and the Patliputra area, which, he said, was the likely route the accused took after abducting her.

This is the second gang-rape incident in the state capital within a month. On December 13 last, a Patna University student was allegedly gang-raped by four men. Two of the accused, including a friend of the woman, surrendered in the court while two others were arrested from separate places.