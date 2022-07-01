Home / India News / College student dies of rabies infection in Kerala
College student dies of rabies infection in Kerala

Health minister Veena George directed the state health director to carry out a probe and submit a report on the incident.
A college student succumbed to rabies infection despite taking necessary vaccination at Mankara in north Kerala on Thursday. (Representative Photo)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Palakkad

A college student succumbed to rabies infection despite taking necessary vaccination at Mankara in north Kerala on Thursday, police said.

The 19-year-old woman, identified as Sreelekshmi, was bitten by her neighbour’s dog and she took all necessary vaccinations as prescribed by the doctors soon after that, police said quoting her relatives. She had reportedly suffered the bite while going to college on May 30. The woman did not show any symptoms in the initial days.

When she had started showing symptoms of rabies infection a few days ago, she was first rushed to a private hospital here and then to Thrissur Government Medical College with high fever. She died at the hospital early Thursday.

Health minister Veena George directed the state health director to carry out a probe and submit a report on the incident. A detailed probe would be carried out after forming a rapid response team under the district surveillance officer here, an official statement said.

