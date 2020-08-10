e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting

‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:17 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: The Congress members of Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) have demanded that the 19 rebel party lawmakers, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, should not be accommodated in the party, contrary to the wishes of CM Ashok Gehlot.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held in Jaisalmer on Sunday, where the lawmakers unanimously supported urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal’s statement that those, who have betrayed the party, shouldn’t be allowed to return, said a senior leader, who is familiar with the development, requesting anonymity.

Avinash Pande, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), said that the high command is seized of the matter and he would not bat for the rebel legislators’ return to the party fold.

The leader said CM Gehlot told the MLAs that “In politics, sometimes to save democracy, dil par pathar rakhna padta hai (difficult calls need to be taken).”

The CM urged the legislators to be enthused about the upcoming assembly session that starts on Friday (August 14).

Earlier on Sunday, Gehlot had told media persons that he hoped a majority of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs would return to the party, as they have realised that the public is angry with them.

On July 13, the CLP had passed a resolution recommending strict disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer, who is involved in “any conspiracy” against the government.

“This meet urges that strict disciplinary action be taken against any office-bearer or member of the CLP, who indulges in activities against the Congress government, the party or gets involved in any conspiracy,” the resolution had read.

top news
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In