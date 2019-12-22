e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / India News / Commercial building in Mumbai catches fire, 4 people rescued so far

Commercial building in Mumbai catches fire, 4 people rescued so far

Fire broke out in 13-storeyed Labh Shirvali building in West Vile Parle

india Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West around 7 pm
Fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West around 7 pm(ANI/Twitter)
         

A fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West around 7.10 pm. The fire which engulfed the 7th and 8th floor of the building has been categorised as ‘major’ or a level 3 fire.

Seven to eight fire engines rushed to the spot within 10 minutes of the incident. Rescue operation is underway. Four people have been rescued so far.

There are more people trapped inside, says the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

tags
top news
Commercial building in Mumbai catches fire, 4 people rescued so far
Commercial building in Mumbai catches fire, 4 people rescued so far
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
IND v WI live: Jadhav departs, Kohli keeps one end safe
IND v WI live: Jadhav departs, Kohli keeps one end safe
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news