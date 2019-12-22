Commercial building in Mumbai catches fire, 4 people rescued so far

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:46 IST

A fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West around 7.10 pm. The fire which engulfed the 7th and 8th floor of the building has been categorised as ‘major’ or a level 3 fire.

Seven to eight fire engines rushed to the spot within 10 minutes of the incident. Rescue operation is underway. Four people have been rescued so far.

There are more people trapped inside, says the Mumbai Fire Brigade.