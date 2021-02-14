‘Committed to energise country’s growth trajectory,’ says PM Modi in Kerala
- On a whistle-stop visit to the poll-bound state (he spent three hours) the Prime Minister said the Union government was committed to improve infrastructural facilities in the state and it was quite evident in the recent budget.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated five key projects in Kochi including a ₹6000 crore petro-chemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India, Ro-Ro vessel service of inland waterways and an international cruise terminal asserting that these projects will fuel the country’s growth.
The PM said actions of today will shape the country’s growth trajectory in years to come. “Our people have shown that with right opportunities they can do wonders. Let’s keep working towards creating more opportunities. Together, we will create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said adding the projects unveiled in the port city will cover a wide range of sectors and generate enough opportunities.
On a whistle-stop visit to the poll-bound state (he spent three hours) the Prime Minister said the Union government was committed to improve infrastructural facilities in the state and it was quite evident in the recent budget. He hailed the support of people of the country in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic that posed many challenges to the country.
“The last one year the country faced enough challenges. Powered by 130 crore Indians, our fight against Covid-19 has been spirited. The whole globe is watching us now,” he said adding the pandemic has really fuelled domestic tourism and he asked start-ups to come up with innovative tourism-related projects to tap this.
“I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism-related products. I also urge you all to use this time to travel to many nearby areas as possible,” he said adding such travels will help bond cultural unity.
He said his government was committed to develop coastal and mountainous areas and north-eastern states. “We will ensure broadband connectivity in all villages of the country. Kisan card facility will be extended to fishermen also,” he said.
The PM also said the country was proud of its non-resident Indians and the government had done many things to help them during the pandemic. He said at least 50 lakh Indians came home during the pandemic and a majority of them were from Kerala. “India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf. During my visit to some countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE I had meals with them and interacted to know their problems,” he said.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his deputy Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also attended the meet. Meanwhile security agencies foiled an attempt of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, ruling CPI (M) youth wing, activists to release black balloons to protest recurring fuel price hike.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicle owners should immediately adopt FASTag, deadline won't be extended: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Offices can resume work after disinfection if Covid cases reported in premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Many changes made after Pulwama attack': Inspector General CRPF
- “There has been a change in our SOP and our equipment have also improved,” IG CRPF Deepak Ratan said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LPG price hiked by ₹50 per cylinder in Delhi, to cost ₹769 from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab: SAD accuses Cong of misusing civil, police machinery in civic body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put Electricity Amendment Bill in public domain: Engineers federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-hour daily load-shedding begins in Meghalaya due to power purchase dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 50, 154 still missing after a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K police foil major terror plot in Jammu, seize IED from al-Badr man
- Police said the al-Badr man who was arrested is a resident of Pulwama and is a student at a nursing college in Chandigarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Chennai ahead of assembly polls
- Modi announced that the Centre has accepted the demand of the Devendrakula Velalar community that they should be known by their heritage name, a day after a bill to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
App launched in Kerala to help people, doctors treat snake bites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K police seize two packets of small arms in Samba sector
- A police patrol found the packets hidden in bushes in the Jhang area of Samba.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi shared Google 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu IED recovery: We were on high alert, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox