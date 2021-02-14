‘Committed to energise country’s growth trajectory,’ says PM Modi in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated five key projects in Kochi including a ₹6000 crore petro-chemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India, Ro-Ro vessel service of inland waterways and an international cruise terminal asserting that these projects will fuel the country’s growth.

The PM said actions of today will shape the country’s growth trajectory in years to come. “Our people have shown that with right opportunities they can do wonders. Let’s keep working towards creating more opportunities. Together, we will create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said adding the projects unveiled in the port city will cover a wide range of sectors and generate enough opportunities.

On a whistle-stop visit to the poll-bound state (he spent three hours) the Prime Minister said the Union government was committed to improve infrastructural facilities in the state and it was quite evident in the recent budget. He hailed the support of people of the country in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic that posed many challenges to the country.

“The last one year the country faced enough challenges. Powered by 130 crore Indians, our fight against Covid-19 has been spirited. The whole globe is watching us now,” he said adding the pandemic has really fuelled domestic tourism and he asked start-ups to come up with innovative tourism-related projects to tap this.

“I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism-related products. I also urge you all to use this time to travel to many nearby areas as possible,” he said adding such travels will help bond cultural unity.

He said his government was committed to develop coastal and mountainous areas and north-eastern states. “We will ensure broadband connectivity in all villages of the country. Kisan card facility will be extended to fishermen also,” he said.

The PM also said the country was proud of its non-resident Indians and the government had done many things to help them during the pandemic. He said at least 50 lakh Indians came home during the pandemic and a majority of them were from Kerala. “India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf. During my visit to some countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE I had meals with them and interacted to know their problems,” he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his deputy Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also attended the meet. Meanwhile security agencies foiled an attempt of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, ruling CPI (M) youth wing, activists to release black balloons to protest recurring fuel price hike.