Committed to filling up 200k job vacancies within a year: Revanth

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday reiterated that his government was committed to filling up two lakh job vacancies within a year, as assured by the Congress in its manifesto before the recent assembly elections. Replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the state assembly, the chief minister said as part of the plan, 15,000 vacancies in the police department would be filled up in the next 15 days. (ANI)

“The BRS leaders, who have lost their jobs in the recent elections, are questioning us over the delay in filling up two lakh job vacancies within two months of the Congress coming to power. But there is a proper procedure in the government job recruitments,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said soon after coming to power, his government began overhauling the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), but it got delayed due to some technical reasons. “Now, we are going to issue notification for filling up of recruitments through TSPSC soon. The eligibility age limit for Group-I services is being extended to 46 years,” he announced.

On the allegations being levelled by the BRS leaders over handing over of Krishna basin irrigation projects to the Centre, the chief minister said it was the previous BRS government which failed to protect the Telangana interests in river water sharing.

He criticised the BRS for planning a public meeting on Tuesday at Nalgonda, in protest against the Centre taking over the irrigation projects on Krishna. “Instead of holding a public meeting, the BRS should protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. If necessary, the state government would make all arrangements in this regard,” he said.

“Irrespective of ruling and opposition parties, let us put up a united fight in saving Telangana interests. We want your cooperation,” Revanth Reddy said.

He said if the assembly speaker permits, the government was ready for a discussion on irrigation issues, including river water sharing. He also wanted the speaker to permit the state government to take 119 MLAs and 40 MLCs on a tour to Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project on Tuesday to understand the ground reality.

The chief minister also defended making changes in the statue of Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana), saying it should reflect the Telangana culture and look like an ordinary Telangana woman and not like a rich woman with golden crowns and waistbands.

He also defended the government’s decision to replace ‘TS’ prefix in vehicle registration number with ‘TG,’ as per aspirations of the people.