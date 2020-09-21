e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Committed to global order based on rules in post-Covid-19 world’:Harsh Shringla on foreign policy priorities

‘Committed to global order based on rules in post-Covid-19 world’:Harsh Shringla on foreign policy priorities

The pandemic has disrupted the world order that has been in existence for long, and shaping and reforming this system has been a major foreign policy priority, he said in his virtual address at the inaugural session of a course on “India and the reshaping of the world order” at his alma mater, St Stephen’s College.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Looking at the future, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said India needs to be “prepared to continuously adapt and innovate”, build resilience and capacity and be agile and flexible in international diplomacy.
Looking at the future, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said India needs to be “prepared to continuously adapt and innovate”, build resilience and capacity and be agile and flexible in international diplomacy. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

India believes multilateralism must be rules-based and reformed to accommodate current realities even as it works on a new form of globalisation based on fairness and equality in the post-Covid-19 world, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Monday.

The pandemic has disrupted the world order that has been in existence for long, and shaping and reforming this system has been a major foreign policy priority, he said in his virtual address at the inaugural session of a course on “India and the reshaping of the world order” at his alma mater, St Stephen’s College.

“Multilateral diplomacy has to be based on rules. We are committed to an international order based on rules,” he said. “We also believe that the content of globalisation needs to change. We believe that multilateralism must be reformed to accommodate current trends and realities.”

Referring to the prime minister’s call for human-centric globalisation that transcends a purely economic agenda, he added: “We would like a new form of globalization, based on fairness, equality and humanity in the post-Covid world.”

One of India’s priorities in the post-pandemic era is to make the country the nerve centre of global supply chains in line with the prime minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Shringla said. “We are actively engaged in promoting India as an alternative manufacturing hub and an innovation destination,” he added.

Though crises such as the pandemic alter geopolitics, the fundamental orientation of India’s policy remains “neighbourhood first” and initiatives such as Bimstec link this policy to another fundamental pillar, “Act East”, he said. Think West, India’s outreach to the Gulf and West Asian countries, has also become an increasingly important pillar of foreign policy, and India has outlined a vision for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes and international rules, he said.

All decision-making is done in a highly complex multi-layered and multi-dimensional operating environment and the “business of statecraft is not one of binaries”, Shringla said.

Amid the pandemic, India tried to act as a “pharmacy of the world” and provided medicines and essential medical supplies to more than 150 countries and sent rapid response medical teams to Kuwait, the Maldives, Mauritius and Comoros. India also “went out of its way to be a net provider of security”, Shringla said.

Looking to the future, which he described as uncertain, Shringla said India needs to be “prepared to continuously adapt and innovate”, build resilience and capacity, and be agile and flexible in international diplomacy.

tags
top news
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Padikkal falls after fifty, Kohli in
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Padikkal falls after fifty, Kohli in
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In