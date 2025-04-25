'Common man in shock..': Russian MLA Abhay Singh on Pahalgam terror attack

Following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Pahalgam, Abhay Kumar Singh, United Russia party's Deputat (MLA), from Russia's Kursk, condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with India and emphasised Russia's support for India. Abhay Kumar Singh, United Russia party's Deputat (MLA), from Russia's Kursk, condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with India and emphasised Russia's support for India.(X)

While speaking with ANI, Singh said, "Russia always stands with India, and in such a tragedy, we have expressed our sympathies. Our president has also conveyed it. We are ready to help in whatever way possible, if needed. Even the common man here is in shock because of the attack on tourists (in Pahalgam). Now, everything depends on how the diplomats of both countries (India and Pakistan) tackle this situation. It will be better to get through the situation via diplomacy."

Calling the incident sad and shocking, he urged the Indian government to take action to bring the attackers to justice, even if they are hiding in another country.

Singh said, "It is a very sad incident and a big shock for the entire world. People from every religion live in a society, but killing someone just because of someone's religion is creating a huge divide in the society. Killing innocent people must meet a firm response. The Indian government should bring those who committed this crime to justice, even if they are hidden in any other country."

Terrorists on April 22 attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.