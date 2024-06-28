Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala Assembly on Friday witnessed heated exchange of words during question hour over the alleged communal campaign in Vadakara constituency during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Communal campaign at Vatakara LS segment: Heated exchanges in Kerala Assembly

Opposition MLAs raised questions in connection with the alleged communal campaign and sought to know whether an FIR was registered against former MLA and Left leader K K Lathika who had shared the alleged fake communal post.

The MLAs were referring to a social media post put up ahead of the Vadakara election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K K Shailaja as she was a "kafir" .

State Minister M B Rajesh, who was responding to the questions for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said two cases were registered in connection with the spread of communal hatred through social media as part of the Lok Sabha elections at Vatakara.

"A case was registered based on the complaint filed by K K Shailaja and another case by a Muslim League youth leader. Police have been conducting a detailed probe in both the cases and have requested Facebook to remove the content and have sought the profile details," Rajesh said.

As Rajesh explained the details of the cases, Congress leader and MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan asked whether any FIR was registered in connection with the matter.

"An investigation is progressing which requires the details of the profiles from Facebook. The government takes the spread of communal hatred through social media seriously and will take stern action," Rajesh added.

He said 17 cases were registered against various persons for spreading communal hatred against Shailaja, during the election period.

When the opposition Congress asked why a case was not registered against Lathika, who had allegedly shared the 'Kafir' post, Rajesh said her's was not a communal post.

"Lathika's post was against the communal hatred. She said such communal messages must not be spread," Rajesh said, seeking to defend Lathika.

Rajesh said in all the cases, the police have sought the profile details from Facebook and stern action will be taken.

The opposition has been alleging that the "kafir" campaign was carried out in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency by local CPI leaders and workers.

"However, the blame for it was laid on UDF candidate Shafi Parambil and a youth league member," Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had said last week.

The opposition leader had also claimed that now even the police have admitted that the youth league member accused of putting up the social media post has no role in it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.