Communal clash in Odisha’s Kendrapara over Netaji birth anniversary celebration

Authorities in Odisha’s communally-sensitive town of Kendrapara shut all schools and colleges and suspended internet services on Thursday, a day after members of an organisation backed by the RSS and Muslims clashed over the birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai.

Kendrapara additional district magistrate Basant Rout said the decision to shut educational institutes and internet services was taken after the RSS-backed Rashtriya Suraksha Samiti called for a 12-hour shutdown on Thursday in the town.

Rout said prohibitory orders under section 144 had to be clamped in the town on Wednesday after RSS followers clashed with Muslims at Kendrapara Government High School Ground where the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Bose Chandra and Veer Surendra Sai was being organised.

“Though the situation is under control, there is still a palpable tension. We are trying to resolve the matter. The decision to extend Section 144 will be taken according to the situation,” said Kendrapara superintendent of police Niti Shekhar.

President of Rashtriya Suraksha Samiti Sanjay Patri said RSS workers were planning to take a procession from a Saraswati Shishu Mandir to the high school playground for celebrating the birth anniversary when they came under attack.

“We were attacked with bamboo sticks and not allowed to go to the playground. Muslims should not oppose the celebration of anniversaries of great persons like Bose and Sai. This is disgraceful,” Patri said.

The coastal district of Kendrapara has witnessed several incidents of communal clashes in the past.

In April 2017, authorities in Kendrapara had to shut down internet over an objectionable video on Facebook against the minority community.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 12:03 IST