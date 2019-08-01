Compensation, security: SC order on Unnao survivor’s cases in 10 points

india

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all 5 cases related to the Unnao survivor’s alleged rape and accident, in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused, to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh. The court also announced a compensation for the survivor and her mother.

The court order came on the day BJP expelled thje accused MLA after being criticised for not taking action against him.

The cases dates back to June 2017 when the girl then 17-years-old alleged rape by Sengar and accused the police of not letting her name the MLA in her complaint.

She threatened self immolation after her father was attacked and died in custody. The CBI, finally started probing the case in 2018.

Last Sunday, the rape survivor was critically injured in a road accident in Rae Bareli. The accident case has also been taken up by the CBI, which has booked the MLA

Here are the ten main points from the top court judgment on Thursday:

1. All five cases linked to the survivor will be transferred to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh.

2. Investigation in the accident case to be completed within seven days from today.

3. However if any further time is required the investigating officer need not revert to the court but may take one more week. Investigation should be preferably concluded in fifteen days, SC said.

4. Trial in the case shall start forthwith, to be be held daily and shall be completed within 45 days.

5. The name of judge who will hear the case in Delhi will be announced later by the bench.

6. Uttar Pradesh government has been asked to pay interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim, by tomorrow.

7. “Statutorily what is happening in this country…we will be failing if we do not act.... you want us to follow the letter of law,” CJI said when the registrar said that under the statute there is a provision for compensation

8. The Court also ordered security and protection to the victim, her lawyer, mother, four siblings uncle and other immediate family members.

9. Court has also ordered a probe into why there was a delay in taking action on the letter of the victim’s family written to the CJ

10. The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to say whether the uncle of the victim should be shifted to Tihar Jail from a Rae Bareli Jail.

