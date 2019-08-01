Supreme Court transfers all 5-cases linked to Unnao rape victim to Delhi

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:40 IST

The Supreme Court has ordered transfer of all 5 cases linked to Unnao rape victim from CBI court in Lucknow to a competent court in Delhi. This also includes the accident case registered in Rae Bareli. The court also instructed for completion of the probe in the accident case within seven days from Wednesday.

The investigating officer in the case was allowed to extend the probe by another week in exceptional circumstances and will have to revert to the court. The court summed it up by saying that investigations should be preferably concluded in fifteen days and not later than that. The court also ordered a day-to-day trial in the case to be completed within 45 days.

Earlier in the day, the CJI ordered the CBI to present the status of the investigations after the agency was given charge of the probe into the accident and the FIR that included murder charges against rape accused and BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

When the SG said the Investigating Officer was out of station and sought time till tomorrow morning for the agency to submit a report, the CJI dismissed it asking CBI to depute some official who can gather the information over phone and present it to the court.

Also Read: Unnao rape survivor’s case in SC: What she’s been through since June 2017

Supreme Court order allows the accused in the five cases transferred to approach it for any modification or cancellation of the order since the order was delivered without hearing the accused (ex-parte) due to the peculiar circumstances of the case.

Court also asked the counsel of the victim’s family to decide if they want to shift the victim from the Lucknown hospital to any other hospital in the country for better and advance treatment.

CBI Joint Director Sampat Meena, a woman officer, appeared before the bench and gave the status of the probe into the two cases.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who is being treated at King George’s Medical University are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Before car crash, Unnao rape survivor’s family sent 36 SOS messages in 15 months

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday after which the CBI registered a case in connection with the rape survivor’s accident in Raebareli.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 14:34 IST