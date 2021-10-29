Home / India News / Competition for young filmmakers to be held at 52nd IFFI in Goa next month
india news

Competition for young filmmakers to be held at 52nd IFFI in Goa next month

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “We’re looking for India’s most creative minds of tomorrow - 75 creative minds. It’s a unique opportunity”
Artists perform on the concluding day of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Panaji on November 28, 2019. (PTI/File)
Artists perform on the concluding day of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Panaji on November 28, 2019. (PTI/File)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Copy Link
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

A competition will be held for young filmmakers to attend the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa next month, the information and broadcasting ministry has said.

“Hello young filmmakers of India, here’s your chance to be one of the 75 creative minds of tomorrow and attend the 52nd International Film Festival of India,” the ministry tweeted.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “We’re looking for India’s most creative minds of tomorrow! 75 creative minds under 35 years. A unique opportunity.”

He shared the link for the competition as well as the application form for it. October 30 is the last date for the submission of the form.

The IFFI will provide a platform for young filmmakers to connect with those established in the industry.

The ministry said the creative filmmakers will be invited to interact with industry leaders and attend masterclasses at the festival. “They will be selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country,” it said in a statement. It added that the competition aims to provide an opportunity to 75 creative people to showcase their talent at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out