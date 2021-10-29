Competition for young filmmakers to be held at 52nd IFFI in Goa next month

A competition will be held for young filmmakers to attend the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa next month, the information and broadcasting ministry has said.

“Hello young filmmakers of India, here’s your chance to be one of the 75 creative minds of tomorrow and attend the 52nd International Film Festival of India,” the ministry tweeted.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “We’re looking for India’s most creative minds of tomorrow! 75 creative minds under 35 years. A unique opportunity.”

He shared the link for the competition as well as the application form for it. October 30 is the last date for the submission of the form.

The IFFI will provide a platform for young filmmakers to connect with those established in the industry.

The ministry said the creative filmmakers will be invited to interact with industry leaders and attend masterclasses at the festival. “They will be selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country,” it said in a statement. It added that the competition aims to provide an opportunity to 75 creative people to showcase their talent at the event.