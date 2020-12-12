e-paper
Home / India News / Complainant in bribery case is one among accused, reveals CBI probe

Complainant in bribery case is one among accused, reveals CBI probe

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 21:31 IST
David Laitphlang
David Laitphlang
Hindustan Times, Shillong
In its chargesheet, the CBI said the complainant was complicit in the crime along with two others. (HT Photo)
A complainant in a corruption case is also one of the accused, revealed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The premier investigation agency was probing a complaint against Dinesh Bhatia, associate professor at NEHU (North Eastern Hill University) and head of the department of bio-medical engineering in Shillong, who had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 40,000.

Complainant Raghuvendra Pratap Tripathi is in the docks for being involved in the whole process, as uncovered by the agency’s investigation.

Bhatia was arrested by the CBI in 2018 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from Tripathi, who was pursuing his PhD under his supervision.

“We are confident that justice will prevail and that my client will win this case,” Dinesh Bhatia’s legal counsel M Haque told HT.

When contacted, Prof Bhatia told HT, “I have faith in the judicial system of our great nation. I knew I was innocent.”

In its chargesheet, the CBI said Tripathi was complicit in the crime along with Dr Dinesh Bhatia and one Ranjeet Kumar Gupta. In fact, Tripathi also requested Gupta to help him and Bhatia to assist in committing the crime, the agency claimed, adding that the money trail clearly implicates the trio.

Further, Bhatia’s counsel informed that while all three accused were asked to appear before the Special CBI Court on Friday, only his client adhered to the directive which has been duly noted by the court.

