Home / India News / Complaint against 1,000 AMU students for violence, damaging public property

Complaint against 1,000 AMU students for violence, damaging public property

The issue has, however, caused a controversy after the complaint mentioned the number of students as 10,000, which the SSP later clarified was a “typing error” and said the actual count was 1,000.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Aligarh
A student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who lost his hand in a police crackdown on the students after a protest on December 15, admitted in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. 1000 students have been charged with rioting and causing damage to public property.
The Rapid Action Force has filed a complaint against 1,000 unnamed AMU students in connection with the violence at the campus during a protest against alleged police action in Jamia Millia Islamia following the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 15, a senior official said.

An FIR in this regard was filed on December 23 by RAF commandant Punit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulahari said on Friday.

The students have been charged with rioting and causing damage to public property.

Sixty students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked by Uttar Pradesh Police for rioting and damaging public property on December 16.

On Tuesday, 1,200 unidentified people, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the AMU, were booked for alleged violation of prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC as they took out a candlelight march.

The march was taken out to protest against the new citizenship law and express solidarity with those who lost their lives in different parts of the country during the stir against the controversial law.

