Complaint against JD(S) MLA for illegal acquisition of lands

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Jan 30, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint against Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA GT Devegowda for acquiring 19 sites illegally under the 50:50 ratio scheme without compensating the original landowner

Amid the ongoing investigations in Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment case, activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint against Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA GT Devegowda for acquiring 19 sites illegally under the 50:50 ratio scheme without compensating the original landowner.

GT Devegowda said that an investigation would be conducted if his nephew, Mahendra, had obtained sites illegally from Muda (File photo)
GT Devegowda said that an investigation would be conducted if his nephew, Mahendra, had obtained sites illegally from Muda (File photo)

On Tuesday, Tuesday, Krishna visited the Mysuru Lokayukta office and filed a complaint against Devegowda and his son, Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda. As part of the complaint, Krishna submitted documents and photographs, including an image purportedly showing Devegowda visiting the landowner’s residence for negotiations.

“I have provided the Lokayukta with documents and photographs, including evidence of G.T. Devegowda visiting the landowner’s house. These records show how sites were acquired illegally under the 50:50 ratio scheme. I hope for a fair investigation into this matter,” Krishna told reporters on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Krishna stated that Devegowda had acquired he 2.22-acre land without compensating the original landowner for 2.22 acres of land in Survey No. 81/2 in Devanur. He also accused Devegowda’s nephew, Mahendra, of benefiting from the same arrangement. He alleged that several politicians and influential individuals secured sites through benami transactions, with this case being a prime example.

The activist raised concerns about the Muda and revenue department’s role in issuing Khata for the land as agricultural, despite it being part of a Muda-developed layout where some site allottees have been residing for over two decades.

Responding to the allegations, GT Devegowda said that an investigation would be conducted if his nephew, Mahendra, had obtained sites illegally from Muda. He also questioned whether Muda had divided the Devanur survey land into multiple parts to form a layout. “The probe must unearth the truth on whether compensation was indeed paid by Muda in the first place for acquiring the said land,” he said.

Dismissing the benami transaction claims, Devegowda argued that the land was legitimately purchased from farmers. He asserted that there would be no wrongdoing if Mahendra had acquired the sites legally under the 50:50 scheme, provided the process adhered to legal norms. “The investigation should determine whether the entire process followed the rules and regulations,” he added.

