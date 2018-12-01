Today in New Delhi, India
Complaint against Raj Babbar for ‘derogatory’ words against Modi, Shah

india Updated: Dec 01, 2018 23:18 IST
Jaipur
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar.(PTI file photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Raj Babbar on Saturday for allegedly using “derogatory words” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Addressing a rally in Udaipur on Friday, Babbar had reportedly said two people from Gujarat were running a gang in Delhi to “kill” the poor people.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the commission demanding strict action in the matter, the party said in a statement.

